Paul Bettany breaks his silence on violent messages with Johnny Depp talking about Amber Heard

The legal battle between Johnny depp and Amber Heard It seems to never end, and while the trial in the United States continues, many lurid details about the marriage were revealed last year during the defamation lawsuit from the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom for calling him a ‘woman hitter’.

Although that trial did not end in his favor, during a hearing in the Supreme Court it was known the implication of Paul bettany, Marvel star, during the lawsuit, and is that his personal messages with his partner and friend were charged.

In them, as reported at the time, there were suggestions from Depp that they were to “burn” Heard or “drown her to see if she is a witch” and then have intercourse with her burned corpse. Can you remember the story in the video above.

Now bettany has responded to the controversy during an interview for The Independent, where it recognizes that it is “a very difficult topicl “to talk about because anything would be” adding fuel to the fire. “

But Paul acknowledges that it was “a moment very strange“” The weird thing was that suddenly you have one of London’s most lurid newspapers and his lawyers scrutinizing your messages of the last 10 years, “he replies.





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | Gtres

“Can you imagine how that would be, honestly? A handful of lawyers reviewing each one of your emails and messages of 10 years?”, Adds the Vision actor.

“All I can tell you is that it was a unpleasant feeling“, he confesses.

The documentary that will tell the battle of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

While the dirty laundry of Depp and Heard continues to come to light due to their legal processes, a documentary is being prepared on on Discovery + that will tell the facts from both parties.

‘Johnny vs. Amber ‘ is in development and they have already transcended some of the details and participants in his footage, such as Depp’s ex-bandmate Bill Hanti and the attorney who represented The Sun’s company in the defamation lawsuit who stated that it was “correct” to call Depp a “woman hitter.”

