Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, December 26

The transmission platform Paramount + provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid

If Stan, Kyle, and Cartman could work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. Traveling to the past seems like the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

two. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Four. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

5. Reno 911 !: The Hunt For QAnon (TV)

The Reno Sheriff’s Department hunts down Q, who is responsible for everything behind QAnon’s conspiracies. (FILMAFFINITY)

6. Steve and the League of Monsters

In a world where monsters are tamed and monster fighting is a popular sport, Winnie wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a fighter.

7. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

8. Christmas story

Ebenezer Scrooge is a grumpy and grumpy character who treats his faithful employee Bob Cratchit and his cheerful nephew with contempt and bad manners. But, when the spirit of Christmases past, present and future drags him on a journey during which he discovers truths that he has always refused to see, the heart of the old miser lights up and he realizes that he must act immediately to counter so many. years of selfishness and resentment. Adaptation of the classic by Charles Dickens.

9. A Loud House Christmas (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

10. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

Which are the movies that sweep Paramount +?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.