PAN asked the SCJN to stop the “very expensive” consultation of AMLO for the Revocation of Mandate

On December 23, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) determined to stop the agreement of National Electoral Institute (INE) in which the development of the Mandate Revocation consultation was suspended due to lack of budget.

Given this, this Sunday the National Action Party (PAN) urged the highest judicial body to retract its decision “for the good of Mexico” since, it expressed, 4 billion pesos for consultation, they should be directed to other national entities.

It also reiterated that the Court “Cannot consent to a clear constitutional violation”, this by ensuring that the exercise so the figure of citizen empowerment, since, they said, is the same ruler – and his team – who They promote the ratification of the mandate.

“The extremely expensive and unconstitutional publicity show of López Obrador must be stopped as soon as possible (…) That is why in National Action we respectfully ask the ministers of the Court not to be pressured, to assume a legal, congruent and responsible position with the country ”.

At another point, the blue and white group called on other political forces and society to “defend the INE” against the wave of attacks it has received for his refusal to carry out the Consultation due to “lack of budget”.

“We strongly reject the attacks against the electoral institution and its advisers orchestrated by the government and its party.”

And it is that the decision of last Thursday were the ministers, Margarita Ríos Farjat and Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, who accepted the constitutional controversy which challenged the decision of the collegiate body. This determination ordered the INE to continue with “The organization and development of all activities”.

In this vein, National Action said respectful of said resolution, however, it affirmed that “The same criteria were not applied”, so “there is a risk that the interpretation of the law will become politicized,” he warned

On December 25, deadline expired for the INE to receive all signatures in mobile application and physical formats collected throughout the country to support the exercise of revocation of mandate.

However, within hours of the deadline, half of the states He had not even reached 10% of the quota that corresponds to him.

It should be remembered that one of the requirements to carry out the consultation is to have at least 3% of the voters in the country, which represents 2.7 million people in at least 17 entities.

But according to the electoral body, to the court of December 23 the auxiliaries and the application My support have collected 1,354,552 and 10,473 signatures respectively, which represents an advance with respect to the required supports of the 39.14%, that is to say, 2,758,227 signatures in total.

Meanwhile, the organization “Let Democracy Follow”, chaired by Gabriela Jimenez, former candidate of Morena for the mayor of Azcapotzalco, reported that she delivered to the Institute more than 3 million records.

Through their Twitter account, they announced that in total there are eight million 908 thousand rubrics collected on paper and 59 thousand electronically delivered to the electoral body by that group.

