Paco León tells of his bad experiences with some fans and talks about his friendship with Nicolas Cage

Paco Leon just released the movie ‘Mom or Dad’ in which Flora and Víctor are modern, fun and loving parents. But they decide to divorce and neither of them is willing to give up on custody of their children. It is then when the children of the couple will have to decide with whom of the two stays.

The Spanish actor has achieved great success throughout his career and has spoken with the magazine about it. ‘Soon’, for those who have confessed that fame, on many occasions, is not as easy as people think. Paco is known in more than 190 countries for ‘The House of Flowers’ and has fans all over the world.

Uncomfortable situations with a fan



“It is amazing. They follow me a lot from Latin America. Although it also has its bad part. Before I went to Argentina so hot because they didn’t know me, and now they do. I try to be polite, but they have come to ask me for photos at a funeral or while I was in the emergency room with a line in place.. I told the person that I could not sign the autograph because of the needle, and he replied: “Go on!” Although, in general, I feel quite respected ”, confesses.

The Andalusian actor has an 11-year-old daughter and at 47 he has been able to fulfill all his professional dreams:There are always resignations. Everything, everything can not. I really like working, but I have to say to many projects that I don’t “, points out.

His next film with Nicolas Cage

Soon he will release his first film in English with Nicolas Cage and about the actor he also had a few words: “He is very eccentric. Do you know the typical thing that, with the actors, you say: ‘If in person it is very normal!’? Well not at all. He knows he is a legend and feeds him. And with me it has been exquisite and super professional. I had a lot of fun because my role is that of a very bastard uncle “, concludes for ‘Soon’.