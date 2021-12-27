Paco León reveals the dark side of fame and narrates his most surreal experience with a fan

Paco León, still known by my grandmother as ‘El Luisma’, has recounted how he takes being famous all over the world. He achieved international success with ‘La Casa de las Flores’ and, since then, is known in more than 190 countries. In other words, in every nook and cranny of planet earth there is a Paco fan. You pick up a miss and … bingo!

Fame, like everything in life, has a positive part and another not so much. If your face is known to everyone, it is likely that they will make a place for you in that restaurant where there is never a place or even that a cool cop will cancel a traffic ticket, but everything has a price. Paco León, in an interview for the magazine ‘Pronto’, has confessed how hard it is to feel observed wherever you go.

“It is amazing. They follow me a lot from Latin America. Before I went to Argentina so hot because they didn’t know me, and now they do. I try to be polite but They have come to ask me for photos at a funeral or while I was in the emergency room with a track in place. I told the person that I could not sign the autograph because of the needle, and he replied: “Go on!” Although, in general, I feel quite respected, “says the actor.

Yes sir, they even asked the poor guy for a signature while he was dying on a hospital gurney. If that’s not being famous, God come down and see. However, despite the stupid persecutions and impertinences on the part of some, Paco says he feels very fulfilled with his work and has already started his next project.

He will shortly release his first film in English alongside Nicolas Cage, an actor he has always admired. “It’s very eccentric. Do you know the typical thing that, with the actors, you say: ‘Yes in person it is very normal!’ Well not at all. He knows he’s a legend and feeds him. And with me it has been exquisite and super professional. I had a lot of fun because my role is that of a very bastard uncle, “he says.