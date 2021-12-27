“Now it turns out that his blindness is my fault” Ricardo salinas defends his app against criticism in networks

User points out that the Banco Azteca app is complicated for blind people.

The affected person seeks to carry out an investigation on grounds of discrimination.

Ricardo Salinas warns that “it should not please everyone.”

Within the digital world, digital applications are the tools that dominate the conversation, since it is through them that countless tasks can be performed, from watching and enjoying streaming content, playing games, editing photography and video, communicating through messages and Video calls, online shopping and much more, for this reason it is important that brands and companies consider the integration of these digital tools. However, it is not always enough to implement the appropriate digital sisters for consumer use, but rather what are the qualities that the user is looking for within the app should be taken into account so that their user experience is completely pleasant, in this situation. Ricardo salinas defends his app after being criticized on social networks.

Ricardo salinas defends his app against criticism

Within the social network Twitter, a discussion was made known between a Twitter user who made a comment within his personal profile stating that one of the applications belonging to the Ricardo Salinas emporium is not very useful for people who suffer from visual impairment.

@RicardoBSalinas other banks already implement other types of income or ways to log in, what’s more, you already do – Édgar López rendón (@edgarlopeznl) December 26, 2021

The complaint points to an app belonging to one of Ricardo Salinas’s companies, it was placed as a comment on Twitter by the user, @edgarlopeznl, in which the following can be read: “@RicardoBSalinas, other banks already implement other types of income or ways to log in, what’s more, you already do it ”.

The user indicates within the comments the reason why he considers that the app should improve, within the conversation he points out the following: “they send a WhatsApp code, they ask me to verify my cell phone, and even email; for which we who are blind could well skip this step if you so wish ”. In addition, it adds: “it’s more; They even request that we write the six-digit password to confirm operations, which is requested when we are already within the application ”.

The affected party later indicated in various comments his reason for publicly exposing a complaint of discrimination, since within the comments the following can be read: “I request the intervention of @CONAPRED and @CondusefMX, in this case of discrimination towards blind people exercised by @BancoAzteca, @groupsalinas, @RicardoBSalinas ”.

Faced with this situation, Ricardo Salinas enters the conversation generated in social networks and declares the following: “Nothing else was missing that now the blindness of the people is also my fault and that I have to please everyone with my App, do not be an idiot that if there are ways to enter with username and password.”

To conclude, the affected person responded with a final comment in which the following can be read: “Well, you don’t even know what you’re offering. Obviously, it is something new, and I imagine that your workers have not warned you, but now the biometric data that is requested in the branch is requested when wanting to enter a new device for the first time ”.

