Nicole Kidman says playing Virginia Woolf aggravated her depression after divorce | People

Her performance earned her an Oscar for best actress, but for Nicole Kidman, playing Virginia Woolf in The hours, plunged her into a depressed state. The 54-year-old actress has just divorced her former husband of 11 years, Tom Cruise, and putting herself in the shoes of the writer made her feel at that time in a “remote” and “depressed” place. “I was not in my own body”, Kidman has signed, during an interview in the space This Cultural Life Radio 4, belonging to the BBC.

During her speech, the actress made express reference to some of the most significant moments of the film in which she was completely carried away by the spirit of the character. For example, in the final scene and it reflects Woolf’s suicide in the River Ouse, very close to his home in Susex. “I don’t know if I ever thought about danger. I was so into it … I mean, I put the stones in my pockets and got into the river. And again. Probably, I did not take into account the danger enough, ”the American confessed, referring to that moment. “Virginia flowed through me. I was a practically open vessel for this to happen. And I think Stephen [Daldry, el director de la película] He was very delicate with me because he knew it ”, he added. A receptivity towards the character to which she felt predisposed and which she believes is “probably the beauty of the actor’s life.”

In addition to talking about his specific experience addressing Woolf, Kidman has taken the opportunity to talk about his experiences on mental health, ensuring that throughout his life he has “deepened and crossed many different landscapes of mental health, of loss, of joy … . ”And that he is now much more“ aware ”of time and that he is close to“ some of the greatest minds in the world ”. “I have grown up with them, they have taught me, they have trained me and they have seen me, and that is a beautiful journey to undertake. I hope it still continues, but I appreciate it (…). I definitely don’t want to shut down as I get older. I want to be more open, to be more available and to be more free ”, he said.

About the end of her marriage with Tom Cruise, with whom she has two adopted children, Bella and Connor, she already spoke in an interview in 2012 in the magazine quien in which he admitted that he had to find his way “through depression” and that that experience was part of his “growth.” She also then explained that part of the depression was due to conceiving with Tom and that she thought she could never have a biological child after she failed fertility treatment and suffered several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. However, in 2008, the actress, already linked to her current partner, singer Keith Urban, gave birth to their daughter Sunday Rose. In 2010 they both became parents to another girl, Faith Margaret, through a surrogate.