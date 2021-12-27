Nicole Kidman reveals depression while filming The Hours

Nicole felt like an ‘open container’ while filming The Hours (Image: Jason Kempin /.)

Nicole Kidman has revealed the depression she felt while filming her Oscar-winning role of Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

The 54-year-old Hollywood actress played the haunted author struggling with her own mental health as she tried to write her novel Mrs Dalloway in the 2002 film, and described the famous author’s suicide by drowning in the River Ouse in 1941 .

But while Nicole, who took on the role after her split from actor Tom Cruise in 2001, won the best actress Oscar in 2003 for the film, she revealed the toll it took on her own mental health and admitted she probably doesn’t. ‘I don’t consider danger enough’ in assuming such roles.

Speaking to This Cultural Life on BBC Radio 4, Nicole said she felt she was “not in her own body” while playing the writer and was an “open vessel” for Woolf’s thoughts.

Referring to the scene where Woolf dies, Nicole said: ‘I don’t know if I ever thought about danger, I think I was so in it.

I mean, I put the rocks in my pocket and walked to the river. And again.

He won an Oscar for his portrayal of Woolf (Image: Paramount / Miramax / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock)

I probably don’t consider the danger enough.

And I think I was in a place at that time that was remote, depressed, not in my own body.

‘So the idea of ​​Virginia coming through me, it was practically an open vessel for it to happen.

“And I think Stephen (Daldry, the director of the film) was very sensitive to me because he knew it.”

The actress did not want to elaborate on why she felt this way, but noted that “depression hits you at different times.”

She added: ‘I was open to understanding it, which I think is probably the beauty of life as an actress.

Woolf died in 1941 (Image: Gisele Freund / Photo Researchers History /.)

‘There’s a point where you think, oh, I have so many experiences now.

“I’ve delved into and traversed many different landscapes of mental health and loss and ideas and joy and raised birth and you know, life is what it is.

“It is much more vetted for me now than when I was 14 years old. I’m definitely on it.

“I’m definitely feeling it and I’m definitely aware of how precious it is and how precious time it is.”

Nicole, who also received Oscar nominations for her roles in 2001’s Moulin Rouge, 2010’s Rabbit Hole and 2017’s Lion, continued: ‘The other extraordinary thing that I am well aware of is that I am close and exposed to some of the minds brightest in the world. I am the recipient of your focus.

‘They have grown me with them, they have taught me, they have trained me and they have seen me, and that is, it is a beautiful, beautiful journey to be on. Hope it still continues, but I appreciate it.

“I don’t take any of that for granted and I know what it is.”

The star also spoke about feeling ‘melancholic’ in a new interview with The Guardian in which she revealed that she often cries.

When asked about the last thing that made her cry, she said: ‘That’s too personal. But yes, I cry. I try to keep it a secret, but it is all very sad.

Nicole added: ‘There is great melancholy, right? I mean, when you really study melancholic people, we are very present. I have a huge amount of it. I think a lot of people hang out with him too, don’t you think?

This Cultural Life will air on New Years Day at 7.15pm on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.



