Nicolas Cage could return as Ghost Rider in new Doctor Strange movie

The MCU had an impressive year with the release of different movies like Eternals, Black widow Y Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it seems that Marvel only gave us a taste of the insanity that is on the way with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There are so many possibilities with this production that there are already rumors of a possible return of Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider.

Nicolas Cage sounds again to play the character

It was a few days ago that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shared his first trailer and gave us a taste of everything that awaits its protagonist, along with Wanda Maximoff.

The movie is scheduled to arrive in May next year and has already started generating endless buzz. One of them is the possible appearance of Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider, who would reprise the character after the 2007 and 2012 films.

#MultiverseOfMadness Nicolas Cage appears as Johnny Blaze and initially refuses to help at first. His Ghost Rider will be very powerful and will even mention / tease Mephisto. pic.twitter.com/smneXfv4Fq – Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) December 26, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the rumor started a few months ago when an image of Johnny Blaze helping Doctor Strange appeared, a situation that helped to think that Marvel Studios would be looking for a way to include the veteran actor and his version of Ghost Rider in the official chronology of the MCU.

In addition, everything indicates that the antihero would have a remarkable role as an ally, a role that he would not accept at first, but that in the end he would take to help the Doctor Strange team and company.

Of course, it is all about simple rumors and we can only wait for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where we can find out what surprises await us in the next installment of Marvel Studios.

Would you like to see Cage return as Ghost Rider? Tell us in the comments.

