Next to the Colima volcano or in the sky of Yucatán: the spectacular images of Comet Leonard from Mexico

Comet Leonard in the Yucatan sky. Image taken from the magical town of Valladolid (Photo: Twitter @ Robert_Fedez / via @webcamsdemexico)

When they discovered it, they christened it “The Christmas comet”. And they were right.

Leonard has been quite unpredictable. Astronomers initially predicted that their best appearances would occur in the first two weeks of December. In addition, they indicated that perhaps, we could see it with the naked eye from different points of the globe. However, night after night, the elusive comet was hiding in the sky and it was even difficult to find it with telescope or binoculars. And now it seems that in reality, he was reserving himself to give his great function in the holidays.

This December 25, Comet C / 2021 A1 It could be seen from the countries of the southern hemisphere, without the need to use professional observation instruments. The cosmos traveler it modified its internal composition and registered several explosions in recent weeks. This caused his brightness and stand out in the darkness of the heavenly vault.

In Mexico, some lucky ones were able to capture Leonard at Christmas. One of the most special postcards was obtained by the astrophotographer Robert Fernández, from the Magical Town of Valladolid, in Yucatán. The image was taken after sunset, at 6:40 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Another spectacular composition is the time-lapse created by Raúl Arámbula to show the passage of the comet next to the Colima volcano. The scientist and photographer explained through his Twitter account @M_Dr_Vulcano that he obtained the images around 7:45 p.m., Central Mexico time, and in a southwesterly direction. He took them on December 25.

Comet Leonard next to the Colima volcano (Photo: Raúl Arámbula via Twitter @webcamsdemexico)

The user @serrato_d, who took his snapshot from Guanajuato, with a Nikon3400 and a single shot of five seconds. He was able to observe Leonard on Monday, December 20, around 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

If you have not yet been able to contemplate this celestial object, you may still have one last chance. As Mexico is located in the northern hemisphere, it is very important to look for a very dark sky, away from the light pollution of big cities. The ideal time to spot it will be just after sunset, between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Direct your gaze to the southwest. If you don’t know how to locate this cardinal point, use the cell phone’s compass.

According to many observers, in recent days the star could be easily seen with the naked eye. However, finding it in the middle of the sky will be easier if you use binoculars or a small telescope.

In addition, it will be very important that you try it on the nights of December 27, 28 or 29, at the latest. This is because Leonard is closer and closer to the Sun and as the days go by it will be more difficult to observe him, due to the light that the star radiates. After reaching its perihelion, or the point of its orbit closest to the star king, will never return to this region of the cosmos so, this time yes, it will be our last chance to see the strange visitor from the Oort cloud.

“We can say that it is a unique opportunity because after passing through the closest point to the Sun, it will be ejected out of the solar system. The interaction with the different planets of the Sun has modified the orbit of this comet and we are practically going to say goodbye “, explained the researcher at the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM, Fernando Ávila Castro.

According to astronomers, Leonard will reach his minimum distance from the Sun on January 3, 2022.

Image of Comet Leonard from Guanajuato, on December 20 (Photo: Twitter @serrato_d)

All about Leonard: a return to the Sun in 80,000 years

Comet Leonard was discovered on January 3, 2021 in the US. That day, the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard detected a blurry spot in some images that the telescope of the Mount Lemmon Observatory, from the University of Arizona. The nebula did not appear in any registry and soon the experts knew that it was a new comet that was approaching towards the Sun and they cataloged it as C / 2021 A1 Leonard, in honor of the man who detected it.

To astronomers it was an unknown object. His last visit to the vicinity of the Earth occurred 80,000 years ago, the time it takes to circle the Sun. About 35,000 years ago, Leonard resumed his way back to the Astro Rey. At the time he was identified earlier this year, he was at the height of Jupiter. In early January it will reach its perihelion, or closest approach to the Sun. Once it reaches the star, it will leave our solar system and never return. For this reason, experts recommend making one last sighting attempt, since it is “an exceptional spectacle”.

Comets are classified first according to their orbit, but also according to their provenance. In general, these types of stars come from two regions of the solar system.

The former originate from the Kuiper belt, which is located between 30 and 100 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun (astronomical units). They are short-lived, because they take less than 200 years to go around the star.

The latter come from a different region: the mysterious Oort cloud. These are considered long-term, because it takes more than two centuries to complete their orbit. The oort cloud is a sphere of ice rocks that is more than 2,000 astronomical units away. There Leonard originated. Astronomers explain that gravitational disturbances between the rocks themselves, or the gravity of giant planets, causes ice rocks to be ejected towards outer regions of the solar system and approach our star, becoming comets.

NASA explains that comets are Chunks of ice, rock and gas that fly through space, ”and heat up as they approach our star. Their tails are a consequence of the solar wind.

KEEP READING:

Comet Leonard will be visible from Earth after 80 thousand years: how to see it from Mexico

They captured the comet Leonard from Zacatecas: the spectacular image of the traveler of the cosmos

Solar eclipse: what is the “ring of fire” that will be seen in the Yucatan Peninsula in 2023