New Negative Atmosphere gameplay, heir to Alien Isolation

We are aware that being the heir to a saga as extremely great as Dead space it is not something simple. The Visceral Games series attracted fans from the first game to the last and many of us suffered when the closure of the studio was announced and with it the hopes of seeing a quarter of the Dead Space saga. As you already know there will be no fourth game, but luckily if the remake of the first installment of the saga is in development, which although it is not developed by Visceral Games, it seems to respect and evolve everything seen in the first installment.

Currently there is no point in lamenting now and that is why we want to share with you the first Gampelay of which could be the heir to the Visceral Games saga. Negative Atmosphere is a game developed by the studio Sunscorched studios, which are clearly creating a game that offers us something very similar to what was Dead Space but providing their own novelties.

New Negative Atmosphere gameplay

Its creators qualify it as a category AA game, but very ambitious, the game is being developed with the Unreal Engine 4 and with this they hope to offer a graphic and technical section to match.

At the moment the game is being developed for PC and does not yet have a release date on consoles. But if you want to support the game so that the project can go ahead, the studio has a Patreon open from where you can contribute money so that this ambitious project comes to fruition.