Neuer, Mbappé, Messi, Salah, Lewandowski and other architects of the goal in 2021

In the almost four thousand games that were played in the main leagues in Europe in 2021, many goals were built, which had several protagonists in common

Until this last week of 2021, 111 teams had played 3,902 games in the five major leagues in Europe in 2021. Within those 3,902 games, according to numbers of Stats Perform, there were 1,663,433 touches. Of those 1,663,433 touches, 1,161,551 were passes. Of those 1,161,551 passes, 30,365 of them immediately led to shots. Of those 30,365 shots, 11,238 were on target. And of those 11,238 shots on goal, 3,704 ended up inside the goal.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé with PSG. Getty Images

If you saw all those goals, good for you. It is feasible, although doubtful. Let’s say each annotation takes about 15 seconds, on average, from start to finish. If you just watched the goals, it would take you about 15 hours over the course of a year. During those 15 hours, neither goal would have stood out. Of course, Robert Lewandowski it would have been the star of the most goals, it would have flashed on its screen more often, but it still accounted for just 0.7 percent of all goals scored in Europe this season.

There are too many goals, and too many shots, passes that led directly to shots, passes in general, and simple touches of the ball, for anyone to understand it all, but some simple math suggests some patterns.

About 70 percent of all defined touches in a game come from passes, but about 3 percent of passes lead directly to a shot. And as for the shots themselves, you know, the finish line each possession is headed for, represent approximately 2 percent of all touches in a given match. For shots preceded by a pass, about 37 percent found the goal frame, but about 10 percent were converted into a goal. In other words, less than half of 1 percent of all recorded actions that took place at the highest level of the world’s most popular sport this season resulted in a point.

Of course, some players fail less than others, and that’s the great thing about this game: being bad, but not as often as others. So if we wanted to create the imaginary play for a possession that had the best chance of success of ending in a goal, what would it have looked like in 2021 and which players would have been involved?

• All numbers are courtesy of Stats Perform

“Y Neuer pick up the ball … “

Stats Perform defines a possession as such: “… one or more consecutive sequences by the same team. A possession ends when the opponent has control of the ball.” In other words, a team begins a possession by regaining control of the ball. And in 2021, no player started more possessions that led to a goal than Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who did so 16 times.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Neuer He is still as aggressive as ever. According to the FBref site, the German performs 1.5 defensive actions outside the penalty area per game. And on average, all of his defensive actions occur within 19.1 yards of his goal, the highest mark for any goalkeeper in Europe and well above the continental average of 14.6 yards.

While his saves have dropped in the last 365 days, based on the quality of the shots he has made, he has conceded an average number of goals – Neuer broke up an opposing counterattack or made a parry and immediately changed the action. the other way was the best way to start a possession in 2021.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the captain of Germany, often wears a multi-colored armband. Getty Images

“… he hands it over to Alexander-Arnold …”

So the ball is in the defensive third. Next step: take the ball into the attack third. Which player participated in the most possessions that ended in the attacking third in 2021? Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“TAA” participated in 1,106 possessions in 2021 that ended up somewhere in the defensive third of the opposition.

Where exactly does he belong in our idealized chain of possession is a delicate question. Since January 1, he has been in the top five in both passes to the attacking third and passes to the attack area, but he does not open the way for either of them. He is … everywhere.

We want the ball to move up, we want it to reach the rival area, we want it to end in goal, so we want Trent Alexander-Arnold to participate.

“… looking for a field, but it cuts it off in Busquets …”

Death, taxes and Sergio Busquets establishing possession of Barcelona in the last third. While he seems to lose more and more physical range with each passing season, there is still no one better than the 33-year-old footballer to sniff out a gap in center, rotate his hips through pressure, and find the perfect pass to his feet. of an attacker.

That, my friends, is a man who knows who he is. Touch outside the width of the penalty area? It couldn’t be me. The highest concentration of touches occurs on both sides of the center circle. Wherever the space is, he finds it, grabs the ball, and pushes it to the last third when he’s ready.

In 2021, Busquets sent 430 passes into the attacking third, more than any other outfield player.

Barcelona is not experiencing a great moment either in LaLiga or in Europe. EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“… find Mbappé on the left wing …”

Anyone can see Kylian Mbappé play soccer and understand that it is special. He moves with a unique explosive fluidity that is impossible to ignore or contain. Well, he shoves the ball into the back of the net – 116 goals and 45 assists in Ligue 1 – and he just turned 23 this week. In theory, he’s not even in his prime.

But what allows you to Mbappe do all that damage and what makes him one of the best attackers in the world, and not just one of the best scorers, is his ability to find spaces, both in the final third and in the rival area. His athleticism has some effect here, allowing him to reach certain spaces that other players might not even think of occupying, but there have been plenty of other super athletic prospects who never really figured out how to move through the busiest areas of the field. Mbappe already masters it.

Only one other player received more passes in the final third than the 361 passes that Mbappe He received. Oh, and while we’re here, a quick hello to Jordi Alba, who is, of course, a 32-year-old left-back. Only five other players received more passes in the last third than he did, and among the top 20, he is the only player who is not an attacker.

“… gives the ball to Messi in the middle…”

Sure, it seems that Lionel messi He is basically a full-time Argentina National Team player and a PSG “freelancer” at the moment. Despite starting just nine Ligue 1 games this season, Messi He was better than the others in one of the many things in which he has always been better than others: passing the ball into the opponent’s area.

After more than a decade shining at the highest level, it seems that Messi does not currently exist. He’s playing in Paris for a team that is far better and far richer than all of his competitors, and he just hasn’t been on the field that often. But despite the outrage of a sector of the fans after winning the Ballon d’Or, probably Messi be better than any other soccer player in the world as long as you are on the field. He is the only player in Europe to complete more than 100 passes to the small box in 2021.

“… find Salah… “

There is only one player in Europe who has received more passes to the attacking third and more touches in the area than Kylian Mbappe: Mohamed salah from Liverpool. It has registered 368 touches in the area in 2021, 50 more than Mbappe and 100 more than any other player outside of Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and Sadio Mane.

One of the definitive images of the Liverpool year is Salah sliding into the area and leading the defense into a nervous breakdown. You can’t let Salah cut to the left; that’s a goal. But as Manchester City and Watford discovered in back-to-back weeks, you can’t overdo it to the left either, because then he’ll just cut to the right and beat your keeper. Get too close to him? You will not be able to get the ball out of him and you could commit a foul. Send in a second defender, and then there’s Mane and Diogo Jota waiting at the far post.

Everyone knows that this is what Liverpool are going to do and in 2021 no one could stop them.

Andrew Powell / Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“… he passes it on to Müller …”

Remember when it seemed like Thomas Müller was fading? In 2018-19, the Bayern Munich forward scored six goals and added just nine assists. Fairly good numbers for most players in Europe, but the first time they fell below 0.6 goals without penalty plus assists for 90 minutes (0.57) since 2011-12, the last time Bayern did not win. the Bundesliga. He was 28 at the time, just when the average attacker is going through his prime.

Given that he has been a starter at Bayern since he was a teenager, there was a legitimate question as to whether Müller should remain an automatic starter for a club that wants to win the Champions League every season.

They were simpler times, right?

With Messi, Müller led all players in assists in 2019-20 with 21. Then last season, he led the way with only 19. This season, he is already 13. For the calendar year, he has reached 24, five more than any. another player.

“… again, Lewandowski!”

This is what the greatness of scoring goals looks like. It’s all shots inside the area, mainly from the penalty spot and inside, mainly near the top of the area.

At the domestic level, Robert Lewandowski He has scored 43 goals in 2021 Do you want to take the penalty goals? Well, he’s still first, at 34, eight more than second-best. One of those underlying numbers obsessives who is more concerned with process than outcome? He has you too, generating 34.67 expected goals, 10 more than second place. Do you need minute-by-minute efficiency? Among players who played at least 400 minutes in 2021, he is also leading them in goals without penalty by 90 minutes (1.05).

No matter how you look at it, no one had a better year than Robert Lewandowski.