Netflix: The 5 most anticipated Netflix releases in January 2022

January is about to arrive, and the new Netflix releases will not wait. A few days to start a new year, the most famous platform in the world, Netflix, announces its new series, movies, documentaries, anime and all programs of various genres that entertain each member of the family at home.

Undoubtedly, the most anticipated releases on this occasion are the new seasons of the series that are beginning, new films and documentaries that bring viewers closer to new stories.

Therefore, like every month, enjoy the selection of the five most anticipated Netflix premieres for January 2022.









Rebel

The long-awaited youth series will premiere on Netflix on January 5. The plot narrates the arrival of another generation to the Elite Way School (EWS), which is preparing to receive the new students, who to fulfill their musical dreams, while love and friendship flourish, must face a familiar enemy: The Lodge, a mysterious society that threatens to destroy your musical hopes.

With performances by Azul Guaita, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Alejandro Puente, Leonardo de Lozanne, among others.

Munich on the eve of a war. NETFLIX.



Munich on the eve of a war

It is a film that takes place in 1938, when a British official and a German diplomat, two old friends who work for opposing governments become spies and coincide in a Munich conference, the purpose is to expose a Nazi secret and try to avoid the war in Europe. Based on the book by Robert Harris. This interesting suspense plot will premiere on Netflix on January 21. Starring Jeremy Irons, George Mackay, Jannis Niewöhner.

Neymar: The perfect chaos. NETFLIX.



Neymar: The perfect chaos

It is a docuseries that stars an acclaimed and criticized athlete around the world. Neymar is an internationally admired footballer, who has been besieged by the press. In this documentary, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant professional career. The docuseries includes interviews with great soccer stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and David Beckman. The documentary will premiere on January 25 on Netflix.

I am Georgina. NETFLIX.



I am georgina

It is an emotional and detailed portrait of the daily life of Georgina Rodríguez, which becomes a revealing look at the day-to-day life of this woman who is the mother, model, dancer, influencer, businesswoman and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous footballers in the history of sport. The reality show about Georgina Rodríguez’s lifestyle will premiere on January 27. With Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivana Rodríguez.

Play at home. NETFLIX.



Play at home

The funny and moving plot of this movie, is based on the true story of the New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton, who was suspended from the NFL. Now, Sean He hopes to reconnect with his son and find redemption by coaching the hapless youth soccer team his son belongs to in a small town in Texas.

The film will be released on January 28. Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, among others, participate. Produced by Adam Sandler.

