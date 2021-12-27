Netflix 2022: The Most Anticipated Movies of Next Year

Netflix it is producing more and more films, and next year there are big projects with renowned directors and top-notch actors. From biopics of legendary figures, to sequels of big action hits, 2022 It will be an important year for Netflix with the stakes it has.

Although Netflix has a large repertoire of tapes and even some of them they go for the Oscar in 2022Like “The Lost Daughter” and “The Hand of God,” the list will continue to grow over the next year. There are many projects to be confirmed, but there are already some that we have information about, including a new film about the life of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas.

The most anticipated movies of 2022 on Netflix

1. Rescue Mission 2

The first part of this action movie starring Chris Hemsworth is currently one of the most viewed in Netflix history. What is known about the sequel is that it will deal with Tyler Rake’s past before becoming the mercenary of the first part.

2. Blonde

It has been several months since the development of this film was confirmed and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated for Netflix. Although the release date is not yet known, we know that the actress Ana de Armas as the protagonist and will explore some moments in the life of Marilyn Monroe.

3. Between knives and secrets 2

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc to solve a new mystery case. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Hawk.

4. The Gray Man

Perhaps the MOST anticipated for many, this film stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Chris Evans, is directed by the Russo brothers and is their largest project since “Avengers: Edgame”. The story is known to be about a former CIA agent who becomes an assassin.

5. The Killer

This project stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton and is based on the graphic novel of the same name that follows a mentally challenged murderer. The film is directed by David Fincher and begins filming in January 2022.

6. The Adam project

This film is said to be an action-mystery movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo. The plot follows a time traveler who reaches the past in search of help to solve a mission and will be directed by Shawn Levy, who is part of the “Stranger Things” team.

7. The Wonder

Florence Pugh will star in this film based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, author of “Room.” The story takes place in 1895 and follows a nurse from a town where the miracle of a girl who manages to survive months without food happened. It will be directed by Chilean Sebastián Lelio.

Other expected movies:

There are some tapes that not much is known about yet, but they are sure to be a hit: