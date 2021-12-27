Near-Earth black hole eruption

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope, which is located in Western Australia, was able to photograph radio broadcasts (dispersion of energy) of a supermassive black hole that is close to planet Earth. It is estimated that the eruption of the black hole which is located in Centaurus A has dimensions that equal 16 full moons arranged in a row.

According to Dr. Benjamin McKinley, lead author of a research published in Nature Astronomy: “These radio waves come from the material that is being absorbed by the black hole. supermassive at the center of the galaxy. “

Centaurus A is a nearby galaxy (12 million light years away) whose supermassive black hole has been erupting for millions of years. As it draws energy from the falling gas, it spews material close to the speed of light. (???? ESO / WFI et al) pic.twitter.com/VPq1BgDH4r – Mar Gómez (@MarGomezH) December 24, 2021

In the same way, the scientific communicator Mar Gomez expressed that Centaurus A is a nearby galaxy to planet Earth12 million light years away) and which its black hole He has been in eruption for millions of years. It manages to throw matter close to the speed of light as it draws energy from the incoming gas.

“The waves form a disk around the hole and as matter tears powerful jets form on both sides of the disc, expelling most of the material back into space at distances of more than a million light years ”. The scientist explained regarding the supermassive black hole behavior.

The International Center for Research in Radio Astronomy assured we can learn a lot from Centaurus A thanks to how close it is and it is possible to observe it in detail. The researchers combined radio observations with optical and X-ray data, to better understand the physics of these black holes.