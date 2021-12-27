Movistar + prepares for 2022: all the news that will arrive in January

Movistar + has long since left 2021 behind. With 2022 just around the corner, Telefónica’s audiovisual platform has been revealing with a dropper what its bets will be for January. Among the highlights are the documentary series by Raphael, which will arrive on January 13. This premiere will be joined by others such as those of the fiction series Everyone lies, written by Pau Freixas.

In addition, Movistar + will bet on the genre true crime with the arrival of Crimes, by Carles Porta a black chronicle program written by the winner of the Ondas de Radio 2021 award for Crims (Catalunya Radio). Other international premieres will also join the offer of Movistar + originals throughout the month. Below we reveal all the news that the platform will premiere throughout the month of January.

Originals

‘Raphaelism’. Raphaelism is a genre in itself, an artistic movement that goes beyond the character. It is the artist’s legacy to future generations in the form of a documentary series divided into four parts. An intimate portrait that delves into the secrets, desires, thoughts and dreams of an unrepeatable human being, that arouses controversies and passions, that lives in tomorrow and never gives up even in moments of greatest adversity. Full season on January 13.

‘Everyone lies’. Thriller with touches of suspense, drama and black humor, with unpredictable and impulsive characters and with many conflicts to resolve, including a crime. Lies, secrets, alliances or marital and vital crises are some of the pieces that make up this complex puzzle. The cast is made up of Irene Arcos, Natalia Verbeke, Miren Ibarguren, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Juan Diego Botto, Ernesto Alterio, Eva Santolaria, Amaia Salamanca, Jorge Bosch, Lucas Nabor, Carmen Arrufat, Berta Castañé, Marc Balaguer and Lu Colomina. Full season on January 28.

‘Crimes, by Carles Porta’. Movistar + delves into the black chronicle with ‘Crimes, by Carles Porta’, a rigorous and respectful approach to many famous criminal cases in recent years. The journalist conducts a program of true crime with a great journalistic base. Carles Porta has been recognized with the Ondas de Radio 2021 award for ‘Crims’ (Catalunya Ràdio), which has been the origin of this television documentary format produced by Televisió de Catalunya and Goroka. Movistar + has hosted its two seasons adapted in Spanish since the beginning of 2022. Premiere in January. Date to be confirmed.

International premieres

‘Billions’ (T6). There is a new titan in the Olympus of finance. The dust raised by the fifth season dissipates to reveal a world that has evolved. With Ax (Damian Lewis) missing and Michael Prince taking his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is sharper and more sophisticated than before.

All players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and seek new alliances to survive. The terrain is constantly changing and the stakes are sacred. New king, new war, new rules. Premiere on January 24.

‘Silent Witness’ (T24). The longest-running crime series on British television arrives with new episodes in which actress Emilia Fox once again takes on the role of Dr. Nikki Alexander, who will have to face her most disturbing memories and lead a new team after her sudden death of Dr. Thomas Chamberlain and the unexpected departure of his colleague Clarissa Mullery.

This new season has ten episodes and five different cases: the death of an inmate in a high security prison, a strange event in a hospital or the murder of a young boxer involved in clandestine fights are some of them. Premiere January 3.

‘The discovery of witches’ (S3 and last). In the epic ending of the saga, Matthew and Diana fight for the survival of their children. At the end of the adaptation of the novel trilogy written by Deborah Harkness, Matthew Goode (‘The Good Wife’, ‘Downton Abbey’) and Teresa Palmer (‘Memories of a teenage zombie’) return. The third (and last) season (seven episodes) will be available soon on Movistar +. Catch up on: previous seasons available on demand. Premiere in January. Date to be confirmed.

‘Fast & Furious 9’. Vin Diesel is once again in charge of the ‘Fast & Furious’ family in this ninth installment in which stars of the saga such as Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris also repeat. Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with small appearances by Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. In addition, they join the franchise John Cena and Cardi B. In the direction, again Justin Lin, who was in charge of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga and who returns to deliver a show of action, speed and all kinds of ways to crash cars. Since Friday 28.

‘Help’. Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Last Duel’) and Stephen Graham (‘Condemnation’, ‘The Irishman’) star in this essential drama about the human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, about a health system that forgot the vulnerable people and how a true friendship can lead someone to risk everything to care for another. Since Tuesday 18.

‘Green Planet’. The big bet of the year and BBC Earth blockbuster immerses us in an invisible and interconnected world: we will see the plant world like never before thanks to the latest filming technologies and we will discover previously unpublished behaviors, exciting stories and surprising living beings from the hand of the naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The United States, Costa Rica, Croatia and northern Europe are some of the locations of this new journey in which we will find great stories: trees that take care of each other, plants that reproduce so fast that they could cover the entire planet in just a few months or that they are embroiled in desperate battles for food.

64th Grammy Awards gala. One more year, the music awards gala will be live and exclusively on Movistar +, again with Trevor Noah as presenter. Among the candidates, the Spanish C. Tangana in the category of Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for ‘El madrileño’. In the early morning of Monday, January 31 to February 1.

