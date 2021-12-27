Mourning in Argentine soccer: Diego Armando Montiel, 25, died

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/26/2021 22:27:47





Argentine soccer is in mourning due to the death of Diego Armando Montiel, death that was confirmed by the Atlético Rafaela club and that it would have been due to fulminant meningitis, according to versions that circulate in the press of that country.

In a message posted on their social networks, the team from the province of Santa Fe announced the death of Medina, who He was barely 25 years old and that he reached the First Division in that institution.

“From Atlético de Rafaela we regret the death of Diego Armando Montiel, who defended our shirt in the Lower Divisions and the First Division. We wish a speedy resignation for your family and we raise our prayers for your eternal rest. RIP ”, can be read in the message posted by the club.

Montiel was admitted to intensive care on Saturday in a hospital in the town of Santo Tomé, in the aforementioned province, although nothing could be done to prevent his death, since the disease had advanced considerably.

From Atlético de Rafaela we regret the death of Diego Armando Montiel, who defended our shirt in the Lower Divisions and the First Division. We wish a speedy resignation for his family and we raise our prayers for his eternal rest. RIP. pic.twitter.com/S8V2lRgDxn – Atlético de Rafaela (@OficialAMSyD) December 26, 2021

What was the trajectory of Diego Armando Montiel?

Montiel debuted with Atlético Rafaela’s first team in 2013 in a Cup match against Boca Juniors and his greatest achievement It was to have scored a goal against River Plate in the League tournament on October 22, 2014, even though his club fell 2-1 that afternoon.

He remained in the institution until 2018, already when he was in the Second Division, from there start a walk that would lead to retirement, since later he played for Juventud Unida de Guaguaychú and later for Bragado.