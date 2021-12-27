Monterrey and Cruz Azul agree to exchange Luis Romo for Charly Rodríguez; missing ‘ok’ from the Rayados player

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that the agreement between clubs is complete and that La Machine midfielder Luis Romo has already accepted the offer.

Cruz Azul and Monterrey reached an agreement this Monday for the exchange of the Mexican national team Luis Romo for Carlos Rodríguez, in another of the “bombs” of the MX League of this winter market.

Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that the agreement between clubs is complete and that the midfielder from MachineLuis Romo has already accepted Rayados’ multi-year contract offer, but to reach a definitive transfer, the only thing missing is the “ok” from Charly Rodríguez.

Luis Romo and Charly Rodríguez are very close to changing teams. ESPN

ESPN announced on Thursday, December 23, the proposal made by the Cruz Azul board of directors to Monterrey to send Romo in exchange for Rodríguez or Erick Aguirre, or to sell the 26-year-old midfielder from Sinaloa to Rayados in exchange for 5 million dollars, in the case that the royal team did not want to part with any of its selected.

Other sources consulted by this medium confirmed that the Monterrey board made a counter offer to Cruz Azul: give Charly Rodríguez for Luis Romo plus a payment of an undisclosed amount from La Maquina to compensate for the two-year age difference (Romo is 26 and Rodríguez 24), as well as the fact that the celestial player has one year left on his contract and the element of the royal team still has more time in his current relationship with Rayados, until June 30, 2023.

Monterrey seeks to reinforce its squad for Clausura 2022 and the FIFA Club World Cup, since so far the team led by Javier Aguirre has no incorporation for next year.

In principle, Christian Tabó was practically fixed, but the Uruguayan finally opted for Cruz Azul due to his good relationship with Peruvian DT Juan Reynoso.

Rayados also made offers for Rodolfo Pizarro and Alexis Vega, but so far neither of them is fixed.

For its part, after signing Tabó two weeks ago, Cruz Azul will announce this Monday Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga as reinforcements, with which, in the event that the exchange of Romo for Charly Rodríguez is completed, it would have its fourth reinforcement and he would only look for a South American central defender and a forward, the latter in case Jonathan Rodríguez comes out.