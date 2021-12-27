Miami suspends Sun Bowl game due to Covid-19 protocols

Step- The sports department of the University of Miami announced this Sunday that they will not be able to take part in Tazón del Sol next Friday due to Covid-19 protocols. The Hurricanes would face the Washington State Cougars, in a replay of the game that was held on this border in 2015.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team is unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” said Jennifer Strawley, deputy director of sports / director of operations at the University of Miami.

Strawley added that the team does not have enough student-athletes to compete safely against the Cougars.

For its part, Washington State issued a statement in which they indicated their disappointment at not being able to play against Miami, but will work together with the Sun Bowl Association to find a replacement.

The @ActionNetworkHQ Twitter account also publishes that the organizers of the game are already looking for another rival for the Cougars, but it will not be Memphis, SMU or East Carolina, whose bowls were canceled because their respective rivals could not fulfill the commitment by protocols. covid.