Met Gala: Billie Eilish all her looks in the history of the gala

If we can assure one thing, it is that the Californian Billie eilish It is not the typical ‘adolescent sensation’, at least not as we recognized this term before its arrival, which has made a definitive watershed in terms of a youth star it means. In it you can see the airs of changes and a genuine style that reflects the autonomy of a generation, the Z to which it also belongs (with 19 years).

Singer-songwriter has become a global superstar, with a diverse fan base, who recognize his style of eccentric and legendary ensembles, characterized by bold pieces, dramatically oversized and colorful accessories that combine classic hip-hop with gothic influences and skateboarding, an authentic mix that also challenges the gender stereotypes.

Billie Eilish wearing Gucci at the ACMA Art + Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón, in 2019. Michael Kovac

‘Billie represents something completely new’, stated in an interview the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, who has made several memorable outfits for Eilish. ‘She is an artist in continuous evolution with a new vision and interpretation of herself in terms of femininity. Billie is exactly where she wants to be without prejudice. That is why it is so stimulating to work with her: it forces me to think differently ‘, Michele added. In the midst of so many waves of trends, the ‘Everything I Wanted’ singer set your own, dressing for herself, forever looking to be different and diverting any type of judgment towards his body.