Memphis, ‘caught’ partying with Cardi B recently summoned by the ‘Oranje’

Memphis Depay has a good relationship with various artists from the world of music. He even dared to publish his own ‘hit’, a ‘freestyle’ that he released with the title “5 Milli”. Hence it is not surprising that there are rappers among her friends and one of them, Cardi B, was with him at a party during the night of Sunday, October 3.

The singer herself showed the footballer in her Instagram stories. More specifically, in one of them in which appears posing for a photograph. The author of the video immortalized the moment in which the azulgrana appeared with a serious but kind gesture, hugging those who shared the scene with him.

In no content that has come to light on social networks does the Barcelona player appear drinking alcohol, so it remains in the air if his visit to the aforementioned party was just to say hello, if he was there from the beginning or if he even went to dinner. Previously, Cardi B had shown off steak to her colleagues and perhaps the Dutchman enjoyed it too.

This afternoon-evening of ‘relaxation’ happened a few days before Memphis Depay had to dress short again to take the field with the Netherlands National Team. He will face off with Latvia on the 8th in a new qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar and, later, with Gibraltar on the 11th. It is quite likely that he will start both appointments.