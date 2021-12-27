Megan Fox’s new boyfriend accused of cheating on his ex-partner with the actress

The actress Megan fox She is in the eye of the hurricane for her romance with Machine Gun Kelly, because after it was said that she began this relationship while married to Brian Austin Green, now it is Sommer Ray, the rapper’s ex-partner, who points out him for cheating on her with the renowned actress of Hollywood.

During his participation in the “Impaulsive” podcast of Logan paul, the model related details of her relationship with Colson Baker (the rapper’s real name) and drew a timeline to show that Megan began her courtship with him knowing that he had a girlfriend.

Ray remembered the moment when Machine Gun Kelly He was working on the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with the actress and recounted: “We were together in Puerto Rico… I waited at the hotel all the time when he was filming with her and I wasn’t really thinking about anything (…) I thought that she was older and had children and was married and stuff. “

Then Sommer He said that when he returned from his trip to the Caribbean was when he was convinced that Colson Baker and Fox had an affair, because he did not allow him to visit the set of the video clip “Bloody valentine”, starring Megan.

“I asked him why he didn’t invite me to the music video and he said restrictions due to Covid-19. And then that music video came out and I was like, ‘Oh,’ ”Sommer Ray recounted.

But the thing did not stop there, because the suspicions of Ray they became stronger when the rapper began to turn off the cell phone at night with the excuse that the vibrations could affect him, so she believes that the real reason for this action was because “Megan was going to call him.”

Finally, the influencer also accused her ex of making her “look like the devil” on social networks because despite the fact that he wrote on social networks that she had broken up with him on his birthday, the reality is that they saw each other because he went to deliver him her presents – his presents-their presents.

some