Marvel’s plan for the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .– Iron Man’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame put the final touch on the story of the hero who in 2008 launched the Marvel Universe. But that does not mean that it was the final goodbye of Robert Downey Jr., since many media point to his return sooner or later. The question is, how does Marvel plan the return of Tony Stark?

Media reports such as We Got This Covered or Insider’s Daniel Richtman assure that the actor is already in talks with Marvel to return to play Tony Stark in one way or another.

