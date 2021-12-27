market movements in the Águilas del América team

As is the case with the men’s core team of the Eagles of America that drives Santiago Solari, the feminine It is also reordered after what was its process in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, in which he reached the semifinal of the League in front of his pair of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

Both a cast and the other are in the process of grouping those elements that the coaches consider they should follow and those that they should not. In that sense, the English strategist Craig Harrington He already let six players go after the resounding closure of the official competition, with the 4-0 suffered in the return against the Monterrey team in the El Volcán Stadium.

Who will no longer be in the Eagles They are: the concierge Zoe aguirre, the defense Ximena Rios, the midfielder Diana Garcia and the front Daniela Flores, Arizbeth Ramos and Sarah Luebbert -Special case because your departure is directly linked to the termination of the loan of the Chicago Red Star of the National Women’s Soccer League-.

In another tune, the America club confirmed the continuity of Eva Gonzalez Tate, through a publication of his verified account dedicated exclusively to the information of the female cast: “It is preparing itself, to continue being Eagle in the following tournaments! “. In the post, the protagonist is seen signing the extension of the contract.

The confirmation of Katty Martínez is expected

After the pass of Sebastian Cordova to the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, it began to transcend that, as part of the operation, Katty Martinez would come to the Eagles of America for the group that will continue to direct the English Craig Harrington. So far, the incorporation of the forward lacks an official version.