Margot Robbie joins Tom Hanks and Tilda Swinton in Wes Anderson’s new film, El Siglo de Torreón

Margot Robbie will be part of the brilliant cast of the film that Wes Anderson will shoot in Spain, The Hollywood Reporter magazine said on Tuesday.

Robbie, who released the hooligan superhero film “The Suicide Squad” last Friday, will share credits in this film with actors such as Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody.

In mid-May, the mayor of Chinchón, a small Spanish town located about 60 kilometers southeast of Madrid, confirmed to Efe that Anderson had decided to shoot his next film there.

Although the film will be produced in Spanish territory, the plot “will not be about Spain,” Swinton said in a statement to Variety.

Filming is expected to begin later this month.

Nominated seven times for the Oscars, although he has never managed to win the statuette, Anderson is a filmmaker who owns an absolutely unique and recognizable aesthetic, and is well loved especially among alternative audiences.

This year he presented his new film, “The French Dispatch” at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is a tribute to France, inspired by the nouvelle vague, which tells three stories related to the correspondent of an American magazine (similar to The New Yorker) that is on the brink of disappearance.

Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux and Adrien Brody star in a satire of commercialism in art; Mathieu Amalric, Edward Norton and Steven Yeun, a police story, and Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri and Frances McDormand, a love triangle in the middle of the student revolution of May 1968.

Anderson’s strong and highly original filmography includes other highly regarded titles such as “Rushmore” (1998), “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” (2004), “The Darjeeling Limited” (2007), “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012) and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014).