Mads Mikkelsen closes instagram due to criticism and comparisons with Johnny Depp

Mads mikkelsen is being a victim of hatred from fans of Johnny depp and the saga of ‘Fantastic Animals’, as he has received multiple and unfair attacks after the departure of the actor who played Gellert grindelwald in the past.

Why was Johnny Depp replaced in Fantastic Animals?

At the beginning of the year, fans of Harry Potter we discovered that the third installment of Fantastic Animals It would not have the important participation of the legendary actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, due to his scandalous and controversial divorce with Amber Heard.

The strong accusations of the actress against her husband, who allegedly physically assaulted her, caused Hollywood to close the doors to the multifaceted actor who has more than 4 decades of experience. It was thus that it was confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen would replace Johnny Deep in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Mads recently won us over with his super performance on ‘Another Round’. Facebook Mads Mikkelsen

During the complicated legal process that involved the divorce of Depp and Heard, Warner made the drastic decision to say goodbye to the actor who played the great villain in the past films of the saga. However, he was paid his entire pending salary, to cut ties with the 58-year-old interpreter without major problems.

And after a few months of the announcement of the departure of Johnny depp from the prequel to Harry Potter, The production house officially announced that the Danish actor who gave life to ‘Hannibal’ for three seasons, will be Grindelwald in the last three movies of Fantastic Animals.

Mads Mikkelsen is a victim of cyber bullying

Last Monday, December 14, The first trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secret’ was released, which is why we officially got our first glimpse of the evil wizard personified by Mads mikkelsen. Unfortunately, some fans criticized the actor (which had nothing to do with Johnny’s dismissal), which is why he preferred to close his social networks to avoid future attacks.

Although it is sad to replace Johnny depp, Mads mikkelsen He’s one of the most talented actors and it’s not fair for people to judge him without even seeing his work first.