Lionel Messi and his criticized, but cheap Christmas outfit with bermuda

To celebrate Christmas and spend Christmas Eve with the family, Lionel Messi traveled to Argentina to live the end of the year festivities in his cream Rosario, where he made the networks explode due to the simplicity of the clothing he used for the celebration.

Through social networks, His wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a photo of both in front of the Christmas tree and wearing their outfit, which received some criticism for being singled out for not being the bestr, but other of his followers approved of him for his simplicity and for being measured.

The pampero bermuda looks extravagant with a blue color and white numbers on one of the legs, while one of his pockets is green. His shirt was very simple with a white color and short sleeves.

Some users showed their dislike for the PSG player’s garments. “I would have preferred to see Messi with a Brazilian shorts, rather than, with that shorts,” Messi’s shorts ruined my day. I return to the bed“were some of the comments on Twitter.

Much of the accusations to the ’10’ dress were for the elegance of his partner, who wore a red dress according to the Christmas season, which is why Messi was out of tune at night.

How much did the outfit cost ‘Lio’?

Contrary to what many footballers and athletes usually spend to model at sembrina parties, or any other celebration, it seems that Lionel did not open the portfolio much, because his outfit is not very high in cost.

The criticized and extravagant bermuda shorts of the Rosario attacker costs 580 euros, about 13 thousand 500 Mexican pesos. As long as your shirt is worth another 10 thousand 500 of the national currency, which gives a total of 24 thousand pesos, which compared to other of his colleagues is inexpensive.

The former Barcelona player spent a great Christmas Eve in Rosario, as it also went viral a video in which he is seen dancing with Antonela and enjoying the celebration.

