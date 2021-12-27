Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction to knowing that he would have to see Meryl Streep naked in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix surprised this Christmas Eve with the premiere of Don’t look up (‘Don’t look up‘) his new and ambitious production that brings together actors of the stature of Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, plus Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, but these last two had a little anecdote to tell about the recording.

In interview for The Guardian, The movie director, Adam McKay, recounted a small incident that occurred with DiCaprio regarding a scene in which his character, the Dr. Randall Mindy, you would have to see partially naked United States President Orlean, played by Meryl Streep.

After being questioned about the scene, McKay replied that Meryl was willing to do so after qualifying her as “fearless “, but the one who got a big surprise was Leonardo DiCaprio.

“But do you know who had a problem with that? Leo (DiCaprio), “he said.” Leo just sees Meryl as movie royalty … as such a special figure in movie history“, he adds.

The director remembers meeting the actor for that shot: “He said something to me like, ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like, ‘It’s President Orlean; It’s not Meryl Streep. ‘ But she didn’t even blink. He didn’t even mention it“.

Nowadays, Don’t look up (Don’t look up) is in the first place of Netflix as the most viewed on the platform in Mexico.

