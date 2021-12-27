Leonardo DiCaprio was an icon in the 90s and these are the keys to imitating his style

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the greatest Hollywood actors of the moment, but before he was an Oscar winner, fighter in the cause of the climate crisis and the protagonist of one of the best Christopher Nolan films (yes, we are talking about Inception), he was one of the greatest teenage icons of the 90s, and one of those celebrities who left their mark on the world with their style.

The 90’s was something special, it is said that 1994 was one of the best years in the history of cinema, we had series like Friends, Freaks and Geeks, The X-Files, and furthermore, it was a moment when the world met for the first time many iconic actors, who became the obsession of the world not only because of their talent and characters, but because of the way in which they carried the trends of the moment.

At the top of the list is Leonardo Dicaprio, who, like Romeo (who is one of his best characters) in Baz Luhrmann’s version of Romeo + Juliet, It reminded the world that there was nothing more powerful than a good shirt, a few accessories, and a perfect haircut.

Today, DiCaprio is one of those actors with an elegant and classic spirit, who always inspires when looking for more sophisticated looks, but that is an evolution of his 90s style, which in turn is full of lessons that we can continue to apply today. Even if we stopped being teenagers a while ago.

DiCaprio and his lessons from the 90s

The Hawaiian shirt

Romeo + Juliet It is one of the most iconic films that captures the essence, style and quirk of the 90s, and it is there that DiCaprio presented one of his most famous looks. His version of Romeo wore a Hawaiian shirt, some silver rings, and a messy hairstyle that featured a modern take on Shakespeare’s character.

That shirt, or rather the Hawaiian one, is one of the classic elements that becomes a trend again every time it starts to get hot, and it is the perfect complement to achieve a look with vintage influences that can work at any age.

Tartan or corduroy pants











© Jim Smeal

Leonard DiCaprio and his corduroy pants





You already know them, the tartan ones are those pants that you usually find with a plaid print that have been part of the British style, the punk style and the rock style for generations. They may not be the easiest to wear, but wearing some can turn a basic look upside down, recovering that 90s spirit without going to the extreme where it seems like you traveled back in time and raided your closet as a teenager.

On the other hand, corduroy, which were everywhere in the 90s, are ideal for winter and today we can even see all kinds of celebrities, like Ryan Reynolds, wearing a pair as part of a suit or with more relaxed looks.

No skinny jeans

No, in the 90’s skinny jeans weren’t for any side, DiCaprio He preferred looser styles and straighter cuts, which are the most classic and, with the right color, can even look more formal than other pairs. The key is to find the ideal length and cut for your body type and height.

Knitted Sweaters and Shirts











© Ron Galella, Ltd.

Leonard DiCaprio and woven garments





In the 90s, this was used in an oversized way, but now knitwear can be worn a little tighter, especially if you are looking for a more sophisticated and flattering look. Woven garments are essential in every man’s wardrobe, and Leo is living proof that basic, neutral or primary colors are the best option for the perfect look.

Everybody needs a fur jacket











© Barry King

Leonard DiCaprio and the leather jacket





Even as a teenager, DiCaprio knew that every man can benefit from a good leather jacketThe important thing is that you look for one that fits your preferences and personal style, focusing on simpler styles, which are the ones that last the longest. Also, you never go wrong with a vintage piece that has some signs of wear, which gives it character and personality.

Tailoring, but relaxed

A classic white shirt and a less structured suit are all you need. Justin Bieber and Jonah Hill They have used more relaxed and loose suits, showing that there are many ways to wear tailoring and that it can even be something casual and relaxed. Keep the look simple, avoid wearing too many accessories, and preferably look for colors that are not too flashy.