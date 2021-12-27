Leonardo DiCaprio takes a risk to save his two dogs from drowning in a frozen lake

Leonardo Dicaprio he is willing to risk his health as long as his dogs are safe.

Speaking during an Entertainment Weekly Around the Table segment for his new movie “Don’t Look Up,” the 47-year-old actor admitted that he jumped into the icy water to save his huskies Jack and Jill while filming the Netflix movie on a day the dogs visited the set.

The Oscar winner detailed the rescue of the pets during a conversation with his “Don’t Look Up” co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill and the film’s director, Adam McKay.

“They both basically fell into a frozen lake,” DiCaprio said during the segment. “I didn’t understand what you do on a frozen lake.”

Lawrence, 31, joined the conversation by sharing his side of the rescue story.

“One of the dogs fell and jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog,” shared the star who is pregnant.

“As soon as he pushed one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped.”

DiCaprio referred to what happened after he and his two canines met in the icy water of the lake.

“Well, the other one started licking the one that was drowning, and then we were all in the frozen lake together,” he said, adding that the incident was especially shocking for his cubs, who are used to warmer waters in southern South Africa. California. .

Lawrence then joked about what happened next saying, “I’m sure you guys are wondering, me too, he immediately got naked in the car.”

Page Six reported that the dogs were rescued in 2020 by DiCaprio and his 24-year-old model girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The couple also share another husky named Sally.

This isn’t the first time DiCaprio has made headlines for jumping into the water to save a life. In 2019, the “Titanic” actor rescued a man who fell off a yacht near St. Barts.