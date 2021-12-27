Launched the first rocket of the Seven in Fortnite

Season 1 has brought many changes to the Fortnite map. These days one of the most important has happened: the appearance of rockets on the Launch Pad.

This place is one of the most iconic sites on the island of Fortnite. It is located in the archipelago to the southeast of the map. At around 8 a.m., peninsular time, on Friday, December 24, the first rocket was sighted on the platform. One of the seven hatches has opened and has revealed this curious artifact:





The rocket was only in sight for two days, until disappeared on December 26 without any event in-game. His appearance gives us clues about what to expect for the rest of the season. It is believed that the other rockets will emerge from the hatches throughout their duration.

The purpose of these artifacts is currently unknown, but it is thought that they were launched from this island towards the one in Chapter 1. They can be the ones that hit the meteorite during the End of Season 10 / X event.





This change in the map is but a warning of what is about to happen. It only remains to see what the rockets are and where they are going. Many say that Each artifact belongs to one of The Seven. Since they have recently finished announcing the aspects of these in a survey made by the Epic Games team.

As we already know, these are a group that fights against The Loop, which makes the battle royales in Fortnite. These rockets may be part of a larger plan to end The Loop and free all Fortnite players.

Be that as it may, There is still much to see in this season, whose expiration date will be given in March 2022. We can only wait and see how events unfold.