La Nación / City crush Leicester

Manchester City is consolidated as the leader of the Premier League after endorsing a 6-3 to Leicester (10th), in a 19th day of the English championship in which Arsenal (4th) made a ‘little hand’ (5-0) to the bottom Norwich to settle in the Top 4.

With this triumph on the traditional date of the day after Christmas, known as ‘Boxing Day’, the team that Pep Guardiola coaches reaches 47 points, six more than Liverpool, whose match against Leeds (16th) was postponed for covid-19, and Chelsea is third with 38 units before facing Aston Villa (9th) this Sunday.

In steamroller mode, City already won their game 4-0 in just 25 minutes, with goals from Kevin de Bruyne (5), Riyad Mahrez, from a penalty (14), Ilkay Gündogan (21) and Raheem Sterling, also from the eleven meters (25).

After that brilliant start, City relaxed and came close to paying dearly, since at the start of the second half they conceded three goals in just 10 minutes, the work of James Maddison (55), Ademola Lookman (59) and the Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho (65). After the scare of seeing the result in danger, Guardiola’s team went back to ‘plugging in’ to close the victory with another pair of goals, scored by Aymerich Laporte (69) and the second by Sterling (87).

The day of ‘Boxing Day’, disturbed by the postponement of three games by the pandemic (Burnley-Everton and Wolverhampton-Watford in addition to Liverpool-Leeds), also saw the triumph of Tottenham (5th) against Crystal Palace (12th ) that allows the Spurs to follow in the wake of the Top 4 (having three games less than Arsenal is six points behind the Gunners).

POSTPONED LEEDS-ASTON VILLA

Leeds announced this Sunday that their match with Aston Villa, corresponding to the 20th day of the Premier League and scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to the late departure from isolation of their players who tested positive for COVID-19. “Although we do not have any new cases of covid-19 in our squad, most of the players who had tested positive before the game against Liverpool (already postponed) have not yet come out of isolation,” the club trained by explained in its statement. the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.