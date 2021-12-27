La Jornada – Britney Spears, the Beatles, Charlie Watts, Friends and Shatner, stars of 2021

Britney was released; Bennifer it’s back, Broadway too (yay!), and even the Beatles! As for Bond, James Bond, he said goodbye, or at least Daniel Craig’s version.

Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah, and we listened. We also heard Taylor Swift, who sang about a failed romance and an unreturned scarf.

It was a year of reunions: the cast of Friends, for example, and three of the quartet of Sex and the city in a sequel. Also, for reruns: West Side Story (Love without barriers) it caused a stir 60 years after the original. Even Tony Soprano came back, more or less, for a moment.

Here is our annual, and highly subjective, tour of the nostalgic path of pop culture:

In January a star was born. Amanda Gorman, 22, wowed a nation by reciting The Hill We Climb with her flashy yellow coat and red headband. Within hours, the eloquent national youth poet laureate gained more than a million followers on Instagram (now approaching four million).

Soon, she had millions in print book orders, a modeling contract, and a host gig at the Met Gala, while the runner-up star at the opening was Bernie Sanders’ gloves inspiration for many memes.

In February, “Could it have been an email all night?” He wondered about the Golden Globes, an awkward virtual ceremony that still had poignant moments, including a heartbreaking speech by Taylor Simone Ledward, widow of posthumous winner Chadwick. Hadwkick Bosean: “I don’t have your words.” Yet these Globes will be remembered for revelations of the shocking lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A judge upheld – for now – the guardianship that governed Britney Spears after a new documentary, Framing Britney Spears, shed light on the troubling case.

In March there was a big night for women at the Grammys, in which Swift was the first to win album of the year three times; Beyoncé won her 28th victory and became the most decorated in the history of these awards. However, the most important news was the explosive interview of Enrique and Meghan, in which she spoke of a fairy tale life that turned dark and made her suicidal; He also claimed to have experienced racism in the royal family.

Reunions of friends

In April, it was about time, and Chloé Zhao took the Oscar for best director for her lyrics Nomadland, only the second woman in history (and the first of color) to achieve recognition.

We dedicate May to friends, that is, to Friends, aka Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, and Ross, who held their long-awaited reunion. Among the revelations: a previously unknown mutual crush between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, and Lady Gaga’s fondness for Smelly cat from Phoebe.

In June, Kim Kardashian West detailed in Keeping Up With the Kardashians Why she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February: “I don’t want a husband who lives in a completely different state,” she said. “I want someone who wants to exercise with me.” Spears spoke up and told a judge that she wanted her life back.

Good guys don’t always finish last in July, especially not in 2021, when audiences seemed to crave something lighthearted, popular, and without malice. The second season of Ted lasso debuted that month with a new set of challenges for the friendly coach and his underdog club, AFC Richmond. In two months, the show would sweep the Emmys.

Who saw this coming in August? Is Bennifer! Almost 20 years after their highly public romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met again, publicly displaying their affection in photos of paparazzi with kisses at a dinner, a yacht and red carpets.

On a sad note, the end of an era for rock and roll was when Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80 just before the band resumed their tour.

In September, the Met Gala was back, with mandatory PCR tests and a decidedly young atmosphere led by presenters Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

In court, music star R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking, a milestone for the #MeToo movement, especially for black victims of sexual abuse.

In October, a time when reality mixes with art, the Captain Kirk bravely took off into space. An excited William Shatner, aged 90, described the atmosphere that keeps humanity alive as “thinner than your skin.” Daniel Craig made his last appearance as Bond in No time to die. And while Tony Soprano may or may not be dead, depending on how you look at the final scene, he returned as a teenager in the prequel. Mafia saints, played by none other than Michael Gandolfini, James’ son.

A real-life tragedy shook the movie world when a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchis, horrifying an industry and prompting calls for all weapons to be banned from film sets. .

In November the Peter Jackson documentary Get back gave hungry Beatles fans eight hours of never-before-seen footage. And it was Britney’s moment: A judge finally ended the guardianship that controlled the pop singer’s life for nearly 14 years. “The best day of my life,” he said. Swift released a 10-minute version of the gripping single. All Too Well. An unimaginable tragedy in the music world: At a chaotic Travis Scott concert, eight people (and later two more, including a nine-year-old boy) were killed when a crowd rushed onto the stage.

This month Spider-Man is back, just like Carrie Bradshaw, 50-somethings (and her friends Miranda and Charlotte, but not Samantha). Nostalgia peaks with the exciting new West Side Story (Love without barriers), Directed by Steven Spielberg, from a script by Tony Kushner and vivid choreography by Justin Peck.