Kylie Jenner shows off her new kitty on social media!

Kylie jenner has a new furry friend!

The 24-year-old reality star featured her new kitty in a series of video clips on her Instagram stories as she celebrated the Christmas holidays.

In the first shot, the orange and white cat sits on Jenner’s belly as the socialite scratches the feline’s face as she sits by the fireplace in festive pajamas for the occasion.

The next two slides show videos of the little kitten strutting curiously, letting out a few squeaks from time to time.

Kylie and her current partner, Travis Scott, kept things relatively quiet this holiday season, more than a month after 10 festival goers for the rapper’s “Astroworld” died at the show held in Houston on Nov. 5.

At the time, both Scott, 30, and Jenner released statements and mourned the deaths of fans. That hasn’t stopped the public’s backlash against both of them, but mostly pointed to Scott for not stopping the concert soon enough.

Travis and rapper Drake, who performed a song together during the show, were named in a $ 750 million lawsuit brought by 125 Astroworld Festival attendees.

The victims who sadly lost their lives were Axel Acosta, 21, Jacob Jurinek, 21, John Hilgert, 14, Brianna Rodríguez, 16, Franco Patiño, 21, Ezra Blount, 9, Rudy Peña, 23, Madison Dubiski , 23, Danish Baig, 27, and Bharti Shahani, 22.

“Travis and I are heartbroken and devastated,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram story. “My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by the events of yesterday.”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul added: “I want to make it clear that we were not aware of any deaths until the news broke after the show and in no world would I have continued filming or acting.”

The influencer and businesswoman was present at the Astroworld Festival with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and her sister Kendall Jenner. Currently, Kylie is pregnant with her second child with Travis.