Kylie Jenner reappears on her Instagram with a new post | INSTAGRAM

After more than seven weeks, the beautiful American model and businessman, Kylie Jenner, is back on her social networks, she left her Instagram account after what happened in ASTROWORLD.

The famous used her official profile to share a publication revealing her mother’s new song, Kris jenner, who released his own version of “Jingle Bells “, with Kourtney kardashian and her fiance Travis barker.

East launch Make me important to the Kardashian Jenner family and of course she also had to share the promo in her stories, where the more than 293 million Instagram followers of the famous woman came to welcome her back.

Many netizens wondered why he did not return to make new post, however, she was taking time to recover, as she was also affected morally, emotionally and psychologically by what happened.

Among the comments in addition to there being many welcomes, some others are asking him for Travis scott, worrying about his condition, since he was the one who lived it practically all, receiving waves of hate wholesale.

CLICK HERE TO SEE KYLIE’S PUBLICATION









The famous couple has had a very low profile since what happened, social networks are still crying out for justice and for the rapper to take action in favor of the families that lost one of their members that day.

Of course, several times both the famous one with the rapper have expressed themselves and have said their obvious discomfort, apologizing and of course also making it clear that it was very difficult for them to act at the time, since they did not know exactly what it was. It was happening.

Since then Kylie Jenner had been totally silent in her publications, however, the power of Christmas and that she returned and many ask her to stay, not to leave them again.