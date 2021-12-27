Kylian Mbappé, awarded as Best Player in the World at Globe Soccer Awards

The annual awards were held ‘Globe Soccer Awards‘ in Dubai, same in which they were elected Kylian Mbappé already Alexia putellas as the best players in the world in the male and female branch. In these deliveries, different players and people related to football are awarded in different categories such as Best Goalkeeper of the Year, Best Defender of the Year, Best Scorer in History, among other.

“It is a great pleasure to be here. Surrounded by great legends, soccer figures. I want to thank those who believed in me, my family, those who helped me improve. My team and my club. I want to write the history of the soccer and I work for it. ” He said Mbappe upon receiving the award. In addition, Alexia putellas won its second award in 2021 to the Best Player in the World, Being the Golden Ball first.

Other awards given at the ceremony was for the Best Player of the Year chosen by TikTok users, being Robert Lewandowski the chosen one also winning the category of ‘Diego Armando Maradona ‘Award for Best Scorer of the Year. Cristiano Ronaldo he was also the winner of the award Best Scorer in History after exceeding the figure of 800 goals, however, he could not collect the award so his agent, Jorge Mendes, received the recognition on his behalf.

The Italian Selection was also recognized by the great Eurocup what they did taking the award to the Best Selection of the Year. Players like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci and the coach Roberto Macini they won the award to Best Goalkeeper of the Year, Best Defender of the Year Y Best Coach of the Year, respectively.

