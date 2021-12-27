Kourtney Kardashian gives Travis Barker’s daughter a diamond bracelet for her birthday

The daughter of Travis Barker, Alabama, celebrated her 16th birthday last Friday at her Calabasas home with her future stepmother, Kourtney kardashian.

Alabama, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, received a diamond-studded anklet from Kourtney. The 16-year-old posted a boomerang on her Instagram story, showing the special and very expensive gift to all of her followers and thanking the reality star in passing.

Alabama also received several Cartier Love bracelets and a diamond tennis bracelet that she posted on her Instagram.

The front yard of her Los Angeles home was covered in artificial snow as part of the girl’s birthday activities.

Atiana De La Hoya, whom Travis helped raise Shanna, posted on her Instagram story a photo of her snowy front yard with five Funboy snow carts at the foot of the hill.

Alabama was active on her Instagram Stories, re-sharing all of her birthday thanks. It also showed that the truck from the famous burger chain In-N-Out visited their families at home for their big day.

The Blink 182 drummer posted a photo of his daughter’s birthday decorations and shared with his 6 million Instagram followers how much he loves her.

The musician also posted a video of Kourtney playing the bells for Kris Jenner’s newly released Christmas single “Jingle Bells,” describing his future wife as the ‘greatest bell player ever.’

While the former beauty queen, Shanna, 46, was not present on her daughter’s big day, but the model posted a series of photos with her daughter over the years for her thousands of Instagram followers.

‘Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughter Alabama Barker. You are kind, strong, compassionate, loving, and confident! Never change who you are, beautiful soul! Have the best day of my life! I love you so much!’