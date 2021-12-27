Kate Winslet, rural detective in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet stars Mare of Easttown, one of the outstanding bets of Hbo for this year and in which the actress gives life to a detective from rural Pennsylvania.

The Oscar winner for best actress for The reader. A secret passion (2008) will premiere this limited series on April 19. “The character of Mare Sheehan is nothing like me. And that is something quite scary as a performer,” he quipped. “I had never done something like this. It was exciting to read something that hooked me at the moment. I felt with the script not only who she was but the world she lived in, where she came from, the feeling of community …”, he added.

Mare of Easttown It will focus on the investigations of the main detective but will also deal with topics such as family, the past or the ties within a very small community. Winslet stressed that there is “a lot of heart” and “truth” in this limited series, mentioned how his character tries to correct past mistakes and showed his satisfaction at being able to work again with HBO, with whom he already collaborated years ago on the limited series. Mildred Pierce (2011).

In a more joking tone, she talked about whether she would be a good investigator in real life. “No. She’d be a fucking lousy detective. She’d be good with coffee and after-work beers, yes,” he said. Mare of Easttown, which will have 7 episodes, has in its cast Julianne Nicholson (Mare’s best childhood friend), Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Angourie Rice and Evan Peters, among others.