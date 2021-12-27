Julio César Chávez almost cried over the death of his brothers

Mexico.- The Mexican multi-champion Julio César Chávez González lived one of his most emotional moments in front of a camera after he broke down in tears when he remembered the death of two of his brothers.

It was during an interview with Yordi Pink, on the YouTube channel with the same name that the boxing legend spoke about various moments of his life, including when one of his blood relatives died when he was only four years old.

What’s more, Julio Cesar Chavez briefly recounted the pain he felt when another of his brothers, Rafael Chávez González nicknamed “El Borrego”, was shot to death in front of his family after struggling with men inside his home in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

All of the above occurred after explaining how hard his family situation was during his childhood, when he lived with his 10 brothers in a train car that they loaned him to his father after moving from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora to the capital of Sinaloa.

The tears

Omar’s father and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was notoriously moved when he explained that one of his brothers lost his life when he was run over right in front of their home.

It should be noted that the little boy was called Omar, a name that he later gave to one of his sons as a tribute. During the interview with Jordi Rosado, he affirmed that he remembers those moments every time he names his descendant.

Up to this point Julio Cesar Chavez he looked sad, but the tears were overwhelming when he spoke of “The Sheep“, whom he considered a good person and who was not looking for trouble.

The Mexican multi-champion explained that the murders of loved ones hurt, but that they are worse when the person without life had no problems or was involved in bad steps.

On the people who killed his brother Rafael, Chávez González He claimed that he stopped looking for them a long time ago for mental health, although at some point he did think about it.

Read more: Boxing: Carmona vs. Sanmartín on Friday in Mexico and Estrella TV

The video of the interview can be found on Youtube under the following name: “JULIO CÉSAR CHÁVEZ, THE MAN behind THE LEGEND | The interview with Yordi Rosado “.