Jonathan Groff’s tremendous compliment to Keanu Reeves

Keanu reeves He is one of the audience’s favorite actors. To his recognized talent as an actor and the success of his films, he adds a great charisma that he has shown in many gestures that he has had, from taking photos and videos with his fans, helping the technical team of the filming by carrying a suitcase or his nice answers in various interviews.

But it seems that the good image of the actor is not limited only to the spectators. His castmate in the latest Matrix movie, Jonathan Groff, who plays Agent Smith, Neo’s nemesis, and who is also recognized for his performance as Holden Ford in the series Mindhunter, had extensive words of praise for Keanu.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker