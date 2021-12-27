Jonathan Groff’s tremendous compliment to Keanu Reeves

Keanu reeves He is one of the audience’s favorite actors. To his recognized talent as an actor and the success of his films, he adds a great charisma that he has shown in many gestures that he has had, from taking photos and videos with his fans, helping the technical team of the filming by carrying a suitcase or his nice answers in various interviews.

But it seems that the good image of the actor is not limited only to the spectators. His castmate in the latest Matrix movie, Jonathan Groff, who plays Agent Smith, Neo’s nemesis, and who is also recognized for his performance as Holden Ford in the series Mindhunter, had extensive words of praise for Keanu.

Keanu is far from having a star profile

“The rumors are true: He has a unique level of work ethic. By the time we got to the set, he was already training. On my first day, I was already in a jiu-jitsu outfit, doing kicks and punches. It really set the bar very high for all of us, ”Groff stated in an interview with the site. The Hollywood Reporter.

But the admiration he has is such that his words did not stop there. “It was so exciting to do a fight choreography with the biggest action star of our time. I tried to take advantage of every moment I had with Keanu and learned a lot from working with him. It is an experience that I will keep in my heart for the rest of my life “

To close with this idea and highlight the chemistry with which Groff and Reeves worked, he said that “there were moments when Wachowski (director of the film) yelled Cut! and we continued, he gave the next blow and I responded, we were really immersed in our roles. We did it for pleasure. “

These words of admiration are in addition to those that directors Richard Linklater (A Scanner Darkly ‘ Boyhood) and Chad Stahelski (John wick).

Reeves and Linklater

Definitely these statements will only increase the popularity of the actor born in Lebanon 57 years ago, who will also premiere in 2022 the fourth part of the aforementioned saga John wick, despite its recent postponement news.

Matrix: Resurrection It is the fourth installment of the franchise, the third part of which had been released in 2003. This latest film is still in theaters, while the rest of the saga is available on the HBOMax platform.