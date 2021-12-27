Jennifer Lopez’s Best Christmas Moment, Without Ben Affleck

This Christmas Jennifer Lopez He spent parties much more discreet than normal, but which left him great memories with his family. However, the great absentee was Ben Affleck, Despite the fact that a few days before the actor made some Christmas shopping with their children.

The actress, who this year celebrated her first Thanksgiving with the actor again as a couple, shared a video on her Instagram account while preparing breakfast with her cousins.

In the clip, you can perceive the presence of her mother and also her daughter Emme, because apparently they turned this into an activity only for girls. So it’s hard to tell whether or not Ben would actually be in the house with her.

In addition, JLo found that on these dates the most important thing is not appearances but experiences, since he showed himself in front of the camera in pajamas and without makeup, like the rest of his companions.

Find out all the details of Jennifer Lopez’s fun reunion in the video above.

