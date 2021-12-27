Jennifer Lawrence says it was the worst day of her life filming a Don’t Look Up scene

Apparently, Jennifer Lawrence had an explosion of experiences when filming the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, the new political satire that is now available on Netflix since last week, because a while ago he confessed that he took drugs to film one of the scenes and now he has spoken about another challenge that he described as ‘the worst day of his life’. Although the entire cast, which is also headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, has declared that it was a great success to make this film, the actress revealed some details that we are telling you right now.

‘The worst day of my life’: this Jennifer Lawrence said about her scene in Don’t Look Up

Alert of spoiler! In ‘Don’t Look Up’, an astronomer discovers the planet-destroying asteroid while drinking tea, eating toast and rapping the Wu-Tang Clan, a very appropriate way that writer / director Adam McKay used to open his film. that walks for two hours on the fine line between the wildly dark and the absurd.

In ‘Don’t Look Up’, we see a very different and interesting side of Jennifer Lawrence,

But to anchor that opening scene, it’s the actress Jennifer Lawrence who does it under the character she plays, Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student in astronomy who discovers a comet on a collision course with Earth. What was really complicated was that the Oscar winner needed to memorize the lyrics’ Ain’t Nuthing ta F ‘Wit’ by Wu Tang, and she did, but at a cost.

While speaking at the virtual press conference for ‘Don’t Look Up’ on December 5, Jennifer Lawrence he recalled that the memorization process took him ‘a couple of weeks’. However, performing the song on set, in front of McKay and the entire film crew, was something else entirely and is not a memory that Lawrence bear with love.

“Because of what happened with the Covid, that ended up being my first scene. It was horrible, because I’m on this huge set and it’s so quiet. And I don’t know anyone, and I had to rap Wu-Tang Clan. It was just awful. And then what you see in the movie is like five seconds. I really wish I had known that. “, Lawrence said at the press conference.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This is the song that Jennifer Lawrence had to learn for the movie.

So that day on set was for Jennifer Lawrence the worst of his life and we understand it, since it is difficult to record a scene like this, no matter how short it may be, when you don’t know anyone in a new environment, don’t you think? If you want to see this fragment of the actress’s performance, ‘Don’t Look Up’ is now available at Netflix and it points to that it will take a good part of the nominations to the Oscar. Run to see it or tell us what you think!