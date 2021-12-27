Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she took drugs to film a scene from “Don’t Look Up”

A few days after the premiere of “Don’t look up“(“Don’t look up“) on Netflix, there have already been anecdotes and revelations from Adam Mckay, the film’s director and screenwriter, as well as from actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence, who tell details about the recordings such as a 16-minute scene with pure improvisation where they participate Leonardo Dicaprio, Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonan Hill.

However, the confession of the protagonist of “The Hunger Games” is the one that has given the most to talk about, since she assures that she shot a scene under the influence of drugs.

The director even assured that he let the actress smoke a cigarette of marijuana for a scene, which includes a monologue of several minutes where she acts alongside Streep, since she herself was the one who asked her permission because her character “is really drugged.”

“Everyone was picking on me (during the scene), I guess because I was high. It was easy to make me angry, “added the actress after clarifying that” she was not pregnant at that time “to avoid possible confusion.

Lawrence announced in September 2021 that she was expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney, a New York art gallery owner whom she married in late 2019.

In said interview, Jennifer shared a plane crash that she lived in 2017 in which she was sure she would die, which was a “before and after.”

The traumatic experience of the actress happened when they flew over Buffalo, United States, where for a few seconds they were sure that they were going to die. “I started leaving little mental voice messages for my family, like, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry,’” she said, also stating that she is afraid of air travel even though she has to do it often.

To cope with it Jennifer Lawrence He confessed that he relaxes thanks to a mixture of pills with “several mini-bottles of rum.”

