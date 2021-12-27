Jennifer Aniston reveals what her biggest fear is and why

Jennfier Aniston achieved international recognition in the nineties for her portrayal of ‘Rachel Green’ in the American series “Friends”, which has been classified as the best comedy series in history by “The Hollywood Reporter”, including she herself was recognized for her performance by winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe, in 2002 and 2003, respectively, in the category of “Best Actress in a Comedy.

In addition to said iconic role, Aniston also has a successful film career that led her in 2007 to be ranked as the 10th richest woman in the entertainment industry. As if that weren’t enough, at the beginning of the millennium he maintained a relationship that later became a marriage, with fellow actor Brad Pitt, becoming one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood.

(Jennifer Aniston / AP)

Although their separation and subsequent divorce were the same or more scandalous than their relationship due to the rumors that surrounded them, Jennifer managed to overcome this bitter drink in her life and with the passage of time she has found a way to get closer to her audience, that is why, In October 2019, he decided to open his Instagram account, collapsing the network, breaking a record of more than 100,000 followers in less than half an hour.

Also, with the different interviews that she has given throughout her career, it is known that before reaching world stardom, even before starting a career in television, Jennifer worked in completely different areas.

(Jennifer Aniston / AP)

Aniston was a waitress, receptionist and telemarketer, in addition, she worked in an ice cream shop, in a beauty center and in an advertising agency. However, none of those jobs made her travel as much as acting and having to take several flights a week, so, despite looking strange, that’s one of the things she least enjoys being an actress because they get together. your greatest fear and a job obligation.

(Jennifer Aniston / Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston He has spoken of the fear of getting on a plane and flying, sharing this panic with other celebrities such as Woody Allen, Megan Fox Y Penelope Cruz, among others. However, it was recently learned that this phobia of flying in aircraft is due to a bad experience that he went through while traveling by plane from Toronto in Canada to New York in the United States, a journey of about an hour and a half.

(Jennifer Aniston / Instagram)

According to what she herself said, the flight was introduced into a very strong electrical storm, which caused the flight time to be extended to more than two hours, so from that moment she was traumatized by the horrible experience she went through and Although she has not liked flying since then, she does so because it is a requirement of her work as an actress.