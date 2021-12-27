Jennifer Aniston, on the rumors of romance with David Schwimmer: “He’s my brother”

Jennifer Aniston spoke again about rumors linking her to one of her castmates in Friends. Many times romances cross the screen and that is exactly what the fans of the famous sitcom They dreamed of it happening with the actors who played Rachel (Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer), But the reality is different. Although at first there was an attraction between them – as the same actors recently recognized in the special of Friends, Aniston He told Entertainment Tonight that all that was in the past and his sentimental present is very far from that fantasy: “[Los rumores] they were bizarre. I can’t believe it (…) He’s my brother! ”.

Schwimmer revealed at the mythical meeting of Friends, which happened in May -after several postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic-, that at one point in the series they were in love with each other, and this phrase was precisely the kick for many to find signs of a possible new romance in Hollywood, decades after the actors shared the screen.

The star of Morning show In that sense, he cleared up the doubts, talked about how strange a relationship would be between them now and ended the rumor that went viral weeks ago. “I get it. It just shows you how hopeful people are that fantasies will come true, ”the actress remarked.

Friends: The Reunion

The long-awaited reunion of Friends HBO Max was the beginning of this rumor: there the public learned that there had been a crush between Aniston and Schwimmer in the first years of recording. During the special, host James Corden asked the cast if there had ever been “sparks” in real life. When Aniston suggested that Schwimmer answer the question, he admitted to being “very in love” with her. “At some point, there was something. But it was like two ships passing by because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line. We respect it. ” And Aniston added: “I honestly remember saying to David once, ‘It’s going to be a bummer if the first time we kiss is on TV.’ Indeed, the first time we kissed was in that cafeteria “.

Rather than act on their feelings, the actress added that they “channeled” everything to their characters. Both Schwimmer and Aniston continued with their partners from that moment and neither of them dared to see what happened off the screen. Years later, each one built his love life away from the other: he was married until 2017 to Zoe Buckman, with whom he had his daughter Cleo, who is now 10 years old. And Aniston, meanwhile, was linked to Brad Pitt, between 2000 and 2005, and then she married Justin Theroux, from whom she separated in 2018.

While chatting with fellow members Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at The Howard Stern Show (SiriusXM) last June, Aniston once again emphasized that she and Schwimmer never acted on their feelings for each other. “We were in a couple and it was never the right time and it would not have worked,” he said at the time and added: “The beauty of that was that, regardless of the feelings we had, literally we channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think maybe that’s why it resonated the way it did. “