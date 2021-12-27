Jeison Murillo confirms his departure from Celta de Vigo and shows himself close to this new destination

Colombian Jeison Murillo shows himself further away from Celta de Vigo and leaves new clues about his arrival at another team

December 26, 2021 8:36 p.m.

The chances for Jeison Murillo in 2022 don’t seem like many. The Colombian was losing his place in Celta de Vigo and is no longer one of the undisputed starters of coach Eduardo Coudet to play La Liga.

The player belongs to Sampdoria, but as he was not taken into account by the coaching staff, he was loaned in three consecutive seasons to the Spanish team.

However, this option could not repeat this transfer market, and everything indicates that he will have to return to the whole of Serie A to define his future.

Although it is not yet known what the final decision about his career will be, this Sunday, the footballer shared an image on his Instagram account that may be a clue about his possible new destination.

The footballer is isolated for being one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 from the Celta squad, but by video call he communicated with his compatriot Cristian Zapata.

The defender is in San Lorenzo de Almagro, in Argentina, and in the publication he leaves a message that opens the rumors about the arrival of Jeison in this country. “We want you here, enjoying yourself” wrote his friends.