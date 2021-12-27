Jean-Marc Vallée | The director of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, Canadian producer and director known for his work behind the camera on Big Little Lies and in Dallas Buyers Club, has passed away this weekend at the age of 58. This has been confirmed by his representation agency, which has explained that he died suddenly in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec.

His long-time producing partner, Nathan Ross, has been the first to mourn his death, praising the filmmaker, saying he “represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a caring, generous guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner, and an older brother to me. We will miss the maestro deeply, but it is a comfort to know that his beautiful style and his impressive work that he shared with the world will endure. “

The filmmaker was known for his way of shooting, as he prioritized improvisation





Winner of an Emmy Award for the HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, he was known for his filming, in which he offered actors to improvise the script and move within the location of a scene. It was also very characteristic to use natural light whenever possible, something that can be seen in the eight episodes that he was in charge of directing of the series Open Wounds, released in 2018 on the same platform.

In the race to the Oscars he also participated, receiving up to six nominations for the drama Dallas Buyers Club in 2013. He finally got three golden statuettes: Best Lead Actor (Matthew McConaughey), Best Supporting Actor and Makeup

Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman with filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

His premiere as a filmmaker was in 1995 with the tape Liste Noire, although his fame and recognition did not reach him until he took command of CRAZY., premiered in more than fifty countries and has received numerous awards.

HBO was quick to send condolences to family and friends and issued a statement calling him “a brilliant filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused each scene with deeply visceral and emotional truth.” “We are shocked by the news of his sudden death and express our deepest condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, his family and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”