Jean-Marc Vallée, director of “Dallas Buyers Club”, dies at 58

Dec 27 (Reuters) – Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, best known for directing the Oscar-nominated film “Dallas Buyers Club” and the Emmy-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies,” passed away suddenly at age 58 in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec.

Vallée’s death was reported Sunday by the entertainment website Deadline and confirmed on Twitter by his representative, Bumble Ward.

“Still shocked by the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died,” Ward said, adding that he was a thoughtful and kind person “while remaining a creative genius.”

Vallée’s breakthrough in Hollywood came with the 2013 AIDS drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto won Oscars.

The film is based on the true story of the homophobic drug addict Ron Woodroof, played by McConaughey, who smuggles much-needed but unapproved drugs into the United States for distribution to other AIDS sufferers.

Vallée also triumphed as a director with the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Zoë Kravitz. The series won eight Emmy Awards in 2017.

In 2015 he directed “Demolition,” a 2015 drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, about a New York investment banker who faces the sudden death of his wife.

