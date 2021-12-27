Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’, dies at 58

The Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallé He passed away at 58 years of age. The film director was known for directing the famous HBO series “Big Little Lies,” starring Reese Witherspoon and the classic movie “Dallas Buyers Club,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

His representative Bumble Ward communicated this unfortunate news through his social networks. In the message, he assured that Vallé died suddenly in his cabin located on the outskirts of Quebec last weekend.

Likewise, Nathan Ros, his producing partner, also spoke about the death of Jean-Marc Vallé, which, until now, was for unknown reasons:

“Jean-Marc represented creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a caring, generous guy. All those who worked with him could not help but see the talent and vision he had, “he said to Variety.

“Dallas Buyers Club” and the Oscar in 2014

Matthew McConaughey won the best actor Oscar for his role in the film “Dallas Buyers Club” directed by Jean-Marc Vallé, who also received much applause for his artwork.

The actors who searched for the statuette in the same category were: Christian Bale (American Hustle), Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave).

