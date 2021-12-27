Jean-Marc Vallee, director of Big Little Lies, passed away at 58

An unfortunate news hit the world of cinema and television. The death of Jean-Marc Vallée, an Emmy Award-winning Canadian director who was just 58 years old, was announced. Thus, the networks quickly reacted to the surprising news and lamented the loss of the acclaimed filmmaker.

As reported Deadline, for now there is no history of the reason for his death. However, the medium affirms that his closest and relatives «They are in shockAfter his sudden death. In addition, it was also a strong blow to the fans who were waiting for his next works.

Who was Jean-Marc Vallee?

Jean-Marc Vallee was a Canadian director known to the film world for his Oscar-winning film, Dallas Buyers Club, where he collaborated with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. But nevertheless, he had reached a new level of acclaim thanks to his outstanding work on television.

In recent years, Jean-Marc Vallee has directed multiple acclaimed series for HBO. The most prominent is undoubtedly Big Little Lies, Drama for which he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Miniseries. This turned from fictions Most acclaimed in recent times, with a cast with names like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep.

The Canadian director continued to work with HBO on Sharp Objects, an acclaimed miniseries that featured Amy Adams in the title role. The drama was chosen as one of the most acclaimed of 2018 and positioned the director as one of the names to follow in the world of television.

Currently, Jean-Marc Vallee had at least two projects underway that would now remain unfinished. One of these was a new drama series, Lady in the Lake, where he would work with Oscar-winning actresses Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’O. For now, it was not clarified what will happen to this project that was in pre-production.